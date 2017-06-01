Honda gives $600,000 to MRH Health Center project

Mary Rutan Hospital is one of three area hospitals to share in $1.8 million in charitable donations from Honda of America Manufacturing Inc.

Mary Rutan Hospital’s Vice President of Operations Chad Ross gestures as he tells Honda HR & Administrative Manager Hank Real about the Health Center under construction at 1134 N. Main St. Honda and the hospital announced the automaker’s $600,000 gift Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“This is the first time I’ve had the chance to be part of something like this,” Honda HR & Administration Division Manager Hank Real said during Wednesday’s event to announce a $600,000 gift to MRH at the construction site for Mary Rutan Health Center.

“I’m excited to be here. This is part of our mission statement to be a company society wants to exist.

“Bellefontaine and Logan County is home to many of our associates and that is why we want to support this project.”

MRH will utilize this award in support of the new 74,200-square-foot health center currently under construction at 1134 N. Main St., just south of U.S. Route 33.

