Naloxone grant authorized, dependent upon state budget

Hearing test fee established

Logan County District Board of Health members unanimously authorized a grant at their regular rescheduled Wednesday afternoon meeting that recently has aided area paramedics and first responders in fighting the local drug epidemic.

The Project Deaths Avoided With Naxolone, or DAWN, kits contain nasal atomizers, syringes and face shields,were received by the Logan County Health District during the first year of the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Community Innovations grant. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

However, whether the local agency and other health departments around the state receive this Community Innovations grant through the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services hinges upon the state’s biennial budget that will be passed at the end of this month, Nursing Director Kay Schroer said.

“I’ve made calls recently to try to find out the status of the grant, and have been told that we’re still waiting to find out if the funds will be included in the state budget,” she said. “So I’m asking the board to authorize the grant today in hopes that the grant program will continue. We won’t meet again until July 5, so I’m happy to have the authorization in place in the grant’s new fiscal year that would begin July 1.”

During the past two years, the LCHD has received $1,800 through the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Community Innovations grant program, which provides the health departments around the state with the chance to purchase naloxone that is then passed along to area emergency responders for use in overdose scenarios.

Naloxone, commonly known by its trade name Narcan, blocks the effects of opiates and opioids and can quickly allow an overdose victim to breathe again.

Through the program, health departments have the choice of what form of naloxone to order. Two options are Project Deaths Avoided With Naxolone, or DAWN, kits that contain nasal atomizers, syringes and face shields, or packages of 10 syringes. Schroer previously worked with emergency responders to determine their preferences.

In the first year for the grant, naloxone was provided to Bellefontaine EMS, Indian Lake EMS, Bokescreek EMS and Riverside EMS departments, as previously reported.

The nursing director noted that this year, she would give preference to agencies that have not benefited from the grant before.

