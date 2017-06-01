Arizona man who scammed local resident ordered to repay victim

An Arizona man who scammed a Logan County victim was placed on community control and ordered to pay restitution and court costs this week during Logan County Common Pleas Court hearings.

Christopher Hodge, 35, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was sentenced on a telecommunications fraud charge after state investigators provided local prosecutors with information they used to obtain a multi-count indictment in October.

He allegedly convinced Brian Henry in November 2011 to invest $40,000 in a fake company known as Intellicore Solutions and to wire the money directly into his personal account. Within weeks, investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities said the defendant spent all of the money.

During the plea agreement, Hodge agreed to repay $10,000 to the victim, but denied spending $30,000 of the money.

Read complete COURT NEWS in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!