Historic repairs

Employees of Lee’s Roofing work Tuesday high atop the Orr Mansion to replace the clay tile roof on Tuesday afternoon. Logan County History Center Curator Todd McCormick said the $142,940 project is the first roof replacement in the mansion’s 107-year history and that it carries a minimum 75-year warranty. The tile comes from Ludowici Roof Tile of New Lexington, the same company that supplied the original tile when the mansion was built. “This was a project we knew we needed to do for a while; there was nothing major, but there were some minor leaks showing in the (third-story) ballroom,” the curator said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)