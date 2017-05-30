Memorial tributes

Local veterans salute after placing wreaths during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Bellefontaine Cemetery on Monday morning. The ceremony included brief comments by Logan County Commissioner Dustin Wickersham, who reminded those in attendance not to forget the men and women who are still missing in action. He related the story of World War II Army Air Forces pilot 2nd Lt. Marvin B. Rothman, of Cleveland Heights, who was shot down over New Guinea on April 11, 1944. It is the first Memorial Day since his remains were interred in the Arlington National Cemetery after being located by New Guinea residents and identified by modern techniques 73 years after his death. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

