Being prepared

Scout’s project finished just in time for Logan Hills festival

Jacob Smith, left, presents an Ohio flag along with fellow scouts Steven Reames, 7, and Curtis Myers, 11, as Cole Reynolds and Nikita Schiefele present the American flag during a Thursday ceremony at Hall-Fawcett Park. Jacob, a 16-year-old incoming junior at Benjamin Logan High School, installed three telescoping flag poles with solar lights at the park this week as his Eagle Scout project and hoisted the flags prior to the start of the annual Logan Hills Festival, which kicks off today. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A local Boy Scout took the essence of the “be prepared” philosophy into his Eagle Scout project as he successfully installed three new flagpoles at Hall-Facwett Park just in time for the opening of the park’s biggest annual event.

Jacob Smith, a 16-year-old Benjamin Logan incoming junior, installed three flagpoles to display the U.S., Ohio and Logan County flags, just in time to kick off the Logan Hills Festival, which runs today through Monday.

“I wanted to make sure it was in by Memorial Day weekend so everyone could enjoy it for the festival,” Jacob said the of project.

