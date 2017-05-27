Using kindness to fulfill your purpose

BHS commencement speaker encourages service

ABOVE: Bellefontaine High School Class of 2017 salutatorian Violet Martin speaks to her classmates during the commencement ceremony Friday evening at AcuSport Stadium. Also seated at the far left is class valedictorian Nicholas Kurtz. ALSO IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER: Graduate Cole Braun shares a smile with Superintendent Brad Hall prior to walking onto stage to receive his diploma. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Bellefontaine architect Karen Beasley told the Bellefontaine High School Class of 2017 graduates during her commencement address Friday evening that they are capable of changing their space in the world in the days and months ahead through only some simple actions.

“While you might not be able to change the whole world, you can make the world a better place for all of the people you encounter. You can do that with kindness,” she said.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!