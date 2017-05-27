Graduates encouraged to choose happiness, pursue challenges

Ben Logan class leaders inspire fellows with motivational words

Graduating Benjamin Logan seniors set about turning the page Friday from one chapter to the next as they advance from daily schooling into adulthood.

ABOVE: Graduating seniors file into the gymnasium Friday for commencement exercises at Benjamin Logan High School. ALSO IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER: Class valedictorian Abigail Hammer addresses fellow graduates. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

“This will probably be the last time most of us see each other, so let’s enjoy the night,” valedictorian Abigail Hammer told her peers. “As we move into the next phase of our lives, remember to choose be happy in the little moments.”

She told fellow graduates to choose to be happy and, “not to wallow.

“Be happy in the those little moments, and remember that you can make the choice to be happy each day,” Abigal said.

Senior class president Trenton Neeld reminded the graduating class to, “always take the high road,” when confronted with difficult situations.

High school principal Mark Butler told the graduates that respect is earned through personal relationships and sincerely caring about others.

“People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care,” the principal said. “Take an interest in other people.”

