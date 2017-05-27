4 face drug charges after traffic stop

Four people were charged Thursday after an 8:20 p.m. traffic stop in the 400 block of Colton Avenue.

STANLEY CARPENTER MATHEWS

Savannah Stanley, 32, of 501 Gunntown Road, Lot 92, has been charged with felony counts of possession crack cocaine, trafficking in crack cocaine, conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Danielle Carpenter, 28, of 416 W. Center St., was served a warrant for possession of cocaine and charged with a probation violation and conveyance of drug abuse instruments into a detention facility.

Brandon Mathews, 26, at large, was taken into custody on a probation violation while Betty Dolan, 21, at large, was cited for driving under suspension and issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

All except Dolan were taken into custody, officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department report, and transported to the Logan County Jail.

Jail staff recovered a crack cocaine pipe from Carpenter during a body cavity search.

Stanley did not cooperate with a strip search by a female corrections officer and gave numerous indicators that she was concealing something inside her person.

Officers suspected Stanley to be concealing various narcotics after female corrections officers recovered $359 cash from inside of her bra.

A police detective obtained a body cavity search warrant for Stanley which was administered by the jail physician.

A large amount of crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs were located inside of a plastic bag that was recovered from Stanley.

Portions of the crack cocaine were packaged in unit doses commonly sold on the streets.

Officers report Stanley has numerous prior drug trafficking and drug possession convictions.

In 2009, she was convicted of trafficking in drugs and sentenced to 12 months in prison. Four years later, she was convicted of trafficking in drugs and a probation violation and she was sentenced to two years in prison.

A third conviction came in 2015 she was found guilty of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. She received an 11-month term in prison.

Cash, crack cocaine and marijuana were among items seized in a Thursday traffic stop that resulted in charges against four local residents. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY JOINT DRUG TASK FORCE)