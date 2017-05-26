Officer outreach

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and members of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association move tables as a spattering of rain dampens the department’s first community outreach event in the parking lot of Kroger on Thursday evening. The department is planning several other events throughout the summer, including a Coffee with a Cop event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. June 13, a community outreach from 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Heritage Court, the National Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 1 and the Community Safety Day at Southview Park on Aug. 19. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)