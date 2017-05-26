Ridgemont achieves LEED silver rating

Ridgemont Superintendent Emmy Beeson reported at the Thursday evening board of education meetingthat the district’s new grades pre-K through 12 building has been rated as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver building by the U.S. Government.

LEED is a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council “to evaluate the environmental performance of a building and encourage market transformation towards sustainable design,” Beeson explained.

The five focus areas for design in a LEED-rated building are sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources and indoor environmental quality.

Also during the meeting, the board passed a resolution recognizing the Ridgemont FFA Chapter and adviser Stephanie Jolliff for being selected as one of the Top Ten FFA Chapters in the state for the 10th year in a row.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!