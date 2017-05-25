Memorial Day weekend events

• Belle Center — 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 266.

• West Mansfield — 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, Conservation Clubhouse; speaker: (Retired CW4-Army) Robert H. Mitchell Jr.; Little Miss Poppy Kaylee Henry Foreman, daughter of Mike and Wanda Foreman, recites pledge of allegiance; Renee Kavanagh provides music; American Legion Post 603 firing squad; ceremonies at South, East and North cemeteries follow.

• Zane Township — 77th annual parade in Middleburg, 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, from township building at the corner of county roads 152 and 153, to Middleburg Cemetery; prizes awarded for the best costume; the best decorated bike; ATV, garden tractor or go-cart; and float; Zane Township veterans invited to ride on the veterans float.

• Rushsylvania — 9 a.m., village park sponsored by Rushsylvania Lions Club; Scott Miller, pastor of the Rushsylvania United Methodist Church, speaker; Benjamin Logan Middle School band performs; honor guard 21-gun salute.

• Highland Memorial Cemetery — Tribute service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, gazebo.

• Huntsville — 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Huntsville Cemetery (Huntsville Presbyterian Church in event of inclement weather) hosted by American Legion Charles Collins Post 381; speaker: Shelley Kneece, Logan County Veterans Service officer; vocalist: Regan Ross; Taps: Kevin Harris; invocation and benediction: pastors Benjamin Beres and Bryan Meadows; wreath presentation: (Ret.) USMC Staff Sgt. Robert A. Coffman Jr., Post 381 commander and rifle squad leader.

• Logan Hills Festival — May 27 through 29, Hall-Fawcett Park, Zanesfield; Citizen of the Year presentation, 11 a.m. Saturday, shelter house; parade through village and ceremony at cemetery, 9 a.m. Monday; Taloga Outdoor Drama, 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday and 5 p.m. Sunday; admission for drama $4 adults and $2 children ages 6-12; full schedule at loganhills.homestead.com.

• Bellefontaine — 9 a.m. Monday, parade forms at American Legion on Colton Avenue and proceeds north on Main Street to Sandusky Avenue to Hayes Street and into the Bellefontaine Cemetery for ceremony.

• East Liberty Cemetery — 10 a.m. Monday; speaker: Tyler Hall; Hometown Hero recognition; American Legion color guard; Benjamin Logan Middle School band; Dr. Jason Robson, prayers.

• DeGraff — 10 a.m. Monday, parade from Miami Valley American Legion Post 652 to Greenfield-Union Cemetery; speaker: Logan County Veterans Service Officer Shelley Kneece; then to Quincy Fairview Cemetery; fish fry by donation at legion home follows ceremonies.

• Lakeview — 11 a.m. Monday parade, assembles at Emil Davis Park beginning at 10 a.m.; route follows State Route 720 to State Route 235 through downtown area; memorial service and lunch follows at AMVETS Post 39.

• West Liberty — 2 p.m. Monday parade, assembles at old high school along west Columbus Street, continues to Detroit Street and village firehouse for speaker Carmen Scott, West Liberty-Salem High School marching band performs; ceremony concludes at Fairview Cemetery for Taps, rifle squad salute.