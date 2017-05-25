Career center grads share course success

Claiming career-based education helped them more freely express themselves, senior student speakers Wednesday at the 43rd Ohio Hi-Point Convocation ceremony relayed their joy in graduating through word, song, poetry and even in different languages.

From the left: Abby Phipps, Blair Culp, Chelsea Strunk and Garret Nicholl perform Wednesday during the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center convocation ceremony at Bellefontaine High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

And not even threatening weather outside that forced convocation exercises indoors from Campbell Hill to the Bellefontaine High School gymnasium, could dampen students' spirits Wednesday.

Two years immersed in a specific course of study, one they’re interested in and could make a career out of, helps graduating Ohio Hi-Point students sharpen their goals and understand how to go about turning an interest or hobby into a career, student speaker Garret Nicholl said.

“Ohio Hi-Point has connected our passions to our dreams and has given us a road map to get there,” said graduating senior Chelsea Strunk.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!