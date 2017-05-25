Troopers urge seat belts, sober driving this holiday weekend

Several multi-state programs focus on #ClickitorTicket

COLUMBUS — Seat belt usage will be a primary focus of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers during Memorial Day weekend and the end of May, and for good reason — statistics show that buckling up is the easiest way to increase safety while driving.

Memorial Day leads to an increase in traffic compared to other weekends, making cautious driving vital for a safe holiday. Throughout the holiday weekend, from May 26 through May 29, troopers will be out on Ohio roads in full force to encourage drivers to wear their safety belts, watch their speed, designate sober drivers and follow traffic laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 50 percent of occupants of fatal crashes nationwide in 2016 were not restrained.

“We prioritize safety belt enforcement because of the clear evidence that buckling up saves lives,” said Patrol Superintendent Colonel Paul A. Pride said. “Troopers see the deadly results that follow when motorists decide not to buckle up. We want everyone on the road to get home safe, and that’s why you should buckle up every trip, every time.”

In the spirit of friendly competition, Ohio has accepted a challenge from neighboring states Michigan and Indiana to increase safety belt use in the Midwest.

The competition kicks off as part of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization, running from May 22 through June 4, with a goal of increasing the overall use rate in the state. Ohioans are encouraged to use #ClickOnOhio on social media to participate in the challenge and show their state pride.

Ohio will also participate in a multi-state initiative focused on safety belt enforcement with a reporting period from May 22 through May 29. This Six-State Trooper Project includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report any type of impaired drivers or drug activity to the patrol.