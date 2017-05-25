Schools’ mini relays successful

Mini relays to benefit cancer programs took on special meaning at area schools this year.

ILMS students and staff formed a giant “N” on the football field at their mini Relay for Life in honor of teacher Jean Newmeyer, who is battling sarcoma. (PHOTO | ILMS)

Indian Lake Middle School’s mini Relay for Life took on an especially personal note as longtime ILMS teacher Jean Newmeyer was diagnosed with sarcoma late last summer and has been unable to teach this school year. Many yellow T-shirts joined the usual sea of pink and purple as fifth-grader Cam Tuttle designed a shirt in honor of Miss Newmeyer and in the color of the ribbon for sarcoma. After the survivor lap which kicked off the event, staff and students formed an “N” on the football field in honor of Miss Newmeyer. Throughout the day, grade levels took turns walking the track and lined up for a chance to soak teachers and administrators in the dunk tank. Inside, students ran an obstacle course in the gym, painted faces, ate and played other games. The entire event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

