Trout send-off

Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-graders in Becky Lentz’s and John Mates’ classrooms wade in the Mad River at Lions Park at West Liberty during their trout release last week. The pupils raised the trout from eggs received in early January, and they were responsible for feeding the trout and water quality testing. While at Lions Park and throughout the course of the project, they learned about macroinvertebrates present in the Mad River, the potential effects of an invasive species into an ecosystem, the water cycle, as well as what makes a healthy freshwater biome. Lentz said the program is offered through the Trout Unlimited/Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Trout in the Classroom grant. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)