5 mark milestone on road to recovery

As the struggle to combat drug abuse continues to take its toll on the community, Logan County Family Court celebrated a bright spot Tuesday with its largest graduation to date.

Logan County Family Court Judge Dan Bratka presents a treatment court diploma to Michael Worrell as his wife Dawn, also a graduate of the program, and their 4-year-old son Lazarus watch during a Tuesday afternoon ceremony. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A group of five individuals — including a single father, a couple who tied the knot during the program, a single mother who earned a high school diploma and a mother who endured the loss of child — became the newest graduates of the Family Treatment Court program, which is now in its 13th year.

“This program brought me hope,” Charles “Chuck” Roberts IV said during the graduation ceremony. “I didn’t know about sober support before this, and at first I didn’t like it. But I came to appreciate it.”

