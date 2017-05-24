High school principals recognized for bravery during Jan. 20 shooting

Track resurfacing approved

A pair of West Liberty-Salem high school administrators will be honored at a national conference for their efforts to thwart an active school shooter earlier this year.

School board members learned Tuesday in a regular meeting that high school principal and assistant principal Greg Johnson and Andy McGill each will be awarded the Jake Ryker Hero Award by the ALICE Training Institute during an upcoming conference in Washington, D.C., according to information presented Tuesday.

“The award was created by ALICE Training Institute to honor individuals who stand up in the face of danger and act. It is an award for those who use human behavior during violent attacks to save lives,” according to the official ALICE Web site.

The award is a named for Jake Ryker, who, as a 17-year-old Oregon high school student in May 1998, led an effort to subdue a gunman in the middle of firing bullets in a high school cafeteria.

