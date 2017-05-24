Our Daily Bread looks to buy city lots

Two city-owned lots on Bellefontaine’s west side could become the future home of Lutheran Community Services and its food pantry Our Daily Bread. City leaders have been talking with LCS’s Kim Collum and have reached a tentative agreement to sell the lots which are north of Sandusky Avenue and east of Troy Road.

LCS would buy the lots for the appraised value of $48,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Bellefontaine City Council’s Finance Committee, Collum said the $1.2 million building construction project would not begin immediately as fundraising continues.

If the city sells the land, LCS would continue to allow the community garden to use part of the lots.

An ordinance allowing the sale should be prepared soon and presented to the council.

