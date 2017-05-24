Financial forecast predicting positive balances; New hires approved for next school year in Riverside district

Riverside Schools Treasurer Ronnie Fitchpatrick reported at the Tuesday evening board of education meeting that the district’s financial future is on “solid footing” during his presentation of the five-year forecast.

However, he cautioned that schools are still awaiting the announcement of the state’s biennial budget and exactly how much state foundation funds they will receive, which should be finalized at the end of next month.

“We’ll have to wait and see when the biennial budget comes out; we should have a better idea of our state funding next month,” he said. “For now, I’ve mostly flat-lined our state funding because it’s just not certain right now.”

