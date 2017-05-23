Fred Leber with Newcomer Concrete Services Inc. works to seal pipe and tile connections inside a catch basin along the west of Madriver Street across from Mary Rutan Hospital. It is part of a curb and gutter replacement project from Sandusky Avenue to Rush Avenue ahead of an Ohio Department of Transportation paving project later this summer. Traffic is maintained on the road although motorists should reduce speed and be cautious as they travel the street. The project should be done by late June. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)