Olympian to grads: If you’re good enough, they can’t ignore you

Graduating Indian Lake seniors are likelier to learn more about themselves after failure than success, a former Olympian said Sunday during the 57th commencement of Indian Lake High School.

ABOVE: Seniors celebrate Sunday after graduation at Indian Lake High School; HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Olympian Louie Vito addresses graduating seniors Sunday during commencement exercises at indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Professional snowboarder and 2010 Olympian Louie Vito cautioned the graduates of inevitable trials and pitfalls, encouraging them to leverage those perceived failures into success.

Drawing from his own experience of having missed out on qualifying for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Mr. Vito encouraged the students to, “evolve, grow and learn” from challenges.

“Life is going to punch you in the face,” he said. “What matters is how you react to those obstacles.

“After I missed out on Sochi, I was reminded again of something my dad always says, ‘Louie, if you’re good enough, they can’t ignore you.’”

Before the 2017 Laker graduating class heard words of encouragement and perseverance for the years ahead, they were reminded by one of their peers just how well equipped they’ve been for the journey.

“Indian Lake feels like home, and the experiences we’ve had here from our classes and teachers, to the relationships we’ve formed with our friends and classmates, have had a significant impact on our lives,” senior class president Emma Powers said, addressing her peers.

