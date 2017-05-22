Students give, receive lesson from addiction session

Hidden like a shadow of the corner in the dark corner people try to avoid, a group of three Benjamin Logan High School juniors learned that addiction not only has touched the lives of many families in Logan County, but also the people who try to help the addicts find recovery.

Benjamin Logan High School juniors, from left, Sarah Seeley, Brent Luttmer and Cole Kennedy address a group of local leaders in the fight against addiction during a forum the teens hosted Saturday night at the Main Street Marketplace Café. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“The more families we talked to, the more people we met, we realized it is every family,” Sarah Seeley said after a Saturday evening event to discuss the community’s resources to deal with addiction. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, it truly has affected everyone in some way.”

“People who are addicted are people, too; they are people that need help and they shouldn’t be treated less than human,” her classmate Cole Kennedy added.

“And the community does care,” Brent Luttmer added. “Before this, I assumed if you got caught with drugs, you were thrown in jail and that was that. But like the sheriff said, they aren’t trying to arrest everyone, but to get people help.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!