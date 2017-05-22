HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Ben Sailors, whose grandmother Becky Weber, kneeling left, leads the Logan County Traumatic Brain Injury Group, throws a melon at the ground to demonstrate the force of an impact on an unprotected human head during the bicycle rodeo hosted by Mary Rutan Hospital and local law enforcement and fire personnel on Saturday morning at the Bellefontaine Elementary School. ABOVE: Jay Tuttle, 7, of Bellefontaine, makes his way around the figure eight loop maneuverability course at the event. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)