Riverside grads offered encouragement

Riverside High School seniors were encouraged at Friday evening commencement exercises to remember their classmates and to follow their dreams.

Casey Allen, left, displays the photo he took for fellow Riverside graduate Ally Dickenson, center, with teacher Nancy Dunham prior to Friday evening’s graduation ceremony. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Class valedictorian Tyler Sanford wished his fellow classmates all the best of luck. “It’s important to remember the class of 2017 is family and always will be family,” he said after he reminded the group of some good times they had trying to scare a certain junior high teacher, and a homemade slip-and-slide they enjoyed on field day. He wanted the grads to be sure to appreciate all those in the audience who helped them along the way, including class advisers Stephanie Smith and Lindsay Wyan, and to let their actions prove “that we were worth all their effort.”

