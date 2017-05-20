Vandalism points out staffing issues

Two recent incidents in which juveniles damaged sprinkler heads at the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center underscores the difficulty of supervising delinquents.

Corrections officers at the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center use squeegees to clean water off the floors after inmates damaged sprinkler systems in an attempt to get out of their cell blocks on Monday evening. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

“We can take the same number of staff we’re using to supervise 20 or so kids and handle about a hundred inmates out here (the Logan County Jail),” Logan County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick said. “There’s just something different in the way they (the juveniles) think or don’t think.

“We continue to review our policies and procedures to see what we could do to change and improve. Staffing levels seem to be the issue.

“We don’t have enough people to do the job.”

May 13, a fire suppression sprinkler head was damaged in a first floor holding cell and the episode affected carpeting and offices.

Monday, four boys ages 15 to 17 yanked two sprinkler heads from their cell block. The ensuing cascade left about four inches of standing water on the second floor and water dripping into the first floor.

They told sheriff’s investigators as a result of the Saturday incident they were evacuated to an outside holding area and with a female inmate. They hoped by recreating the event the eldest, a 17-year-old from Ada, would be able to meet again with the girl.

The eldest threatened to harm two of the others if they didn’t participate.

The investigation findings are being forwarded to the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal mischief and inducing panic charges.

That, Lt. Fitzpatrick said, is fine, but the problem goes beyond a simple act of vandalism.

The county can’t expect to collect reimbursement for its losses as neither the juveniles nor their parents typically have the resources to pay, and more punishment doesn’t seem to deter the inmates.

“The only way to stop it is to be there to make sure it doesn’t happen in the first place,” he said.

Currently, the sheriff’s office can afford to staff three or four corrections officers per shift.

They have to cover intake of new arrivals, staff a central control room and check on three cell blocks.

If any juvenile is held in isolation, a corrections officer has to be on continuous watch.

That occurred a week ago with a nine-year-old boy. It is policy to keep the youngest offenders out of the general population.

Lt. Fitzpatrick said sprinkler heads that are more tamper resistant are available and the sheriff’s office has lined up a $60,000 Ohio Department of Youth Services grant to upgrade the sprinkler heads and improve video monitoring at the JDC.

It requires a 40-percent local match which has yet to be added to the operating budget.

There have been several such instances at the facility since it opened 15 years ago.

The most expensive repair was a $35,000 insurance payout to replace an elevator cabin, while Monday’s will cost about $1,500.

Flooring also has been replaced in the cell blocks over the years, the lieutenant said.

Monday’s incident could have been worse if not for the quick actions of Corrections Officer Derek Henry, Lt. Fitzpatrick said.

It occurred during a shift change and Henry knew he had to quickly shut down the water supply.

Logan County does receive some money for housing juvenile inmates, but it is not even half of the annual expenses.

Logan County Auditor Michael E. Yoder provided the inmate housing receipts for 2014 through 2016 and the JDC’s operating budget for the same years.

Logan County received $151,264.70 in 2014; $322,839.12 in 2015; and $159,331.33 in 2016.

JDC operations cost $487,288.09 in 2014; $710,036.17 in 2015; and $506,511.16.