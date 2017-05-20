West Liberty group to discuss future of historic house

Discussion of future plans for a recently purchased property is on the agenda at the special meeting of the West Liberty Historical Society at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Liberty Gathering Place, 111 N. Detroit St., West Liberty.

Donna Lou Erwin, left, president of the West Liberty Historical Society, and Herb McClain stand in front of the George Bailey house at 112 E. Columbus St., West Liberty. McClain is a great-great-grandson of George Bailey. (PHOTO | WEST LIBERTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

The society recently purchased the George Bailey House at 112 E. Columbus St., West Liberty, from the village of West Liberty, which housed the village police department in the building for the past 10 years. When the house was no longer needed by the village because of its deteriorating condition and the relocation of the police department, demolition was suggested.

The home was built in 1850 by Mr. Bailey, a Civil War veteran who was a former mayor and council member of the village.

Herb McClain, the great-great-grandson of Mr. Bailey, heard about possible demolition and provided funds to buy the structure and renovate it to be used as a museum by the historical society.

The meeting Tuesday includes a report of current conditions, immediate and future renovation needs and the appointment of a committee to oversee the collection, organization and display of museum artifacts, as well as assessing future goals and uses of the building.

Any questions about the house and/or the society’s ongoing Town Hall Opera House and Community Center renovation project may be directed to society members, including Grayson Atha, Donna Lou Erwin, Ron Gratz, Bob Harrison, Art and Mary Newcomer, Al Park, Ellen Vitt, Joyce Woodruff and Joyce Zilles.