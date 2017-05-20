Surveys shape course of strategic plan

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved at its Thursday evening meeting the agency’s 29-page 2016-2018 Strategic Plan and its Progress Report for 2016.

Superintendent Saul Bauer shared the strategic plan was shaped by surveys sent out in 2016 and 2017 to hundreds of Logan County residents, including individuals receiving services, parents, community leaders, employees and retirees.

“We listened to families, people we serve and other stakeholders and we studied the impact of emerging trends and issues in the developmental disabilities world,” he said. “The results of our findings have required us to redefine and redesign how we provide services in Logan County.”

The mission of the LCBDD is “Empowering people with developmental disabilities to contribute as valued members of our community.”

The vision of the board is “People with developmental disabilities will advocate for themselves and have a good life. They will be valued members of their community.”

Members said the mission and vision statements also have led to the following value statements for the agency: Everyone deserves to live a good life; empower people to be self-advocates; community first, each person should have access to community resources and should be part of their community; demonstrate respect, all implementation strategies will show respect for the privacy, individuality and self-advocacy of the person; emphasize employment and meaningful activities; provide effective intervention/support methods; and financial accountability, a provision of services in the most effective and efficient means available.

