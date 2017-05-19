Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off

Students rewarded for seat belt usage

Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Andy Kennedy, left, speaks Thursday with McDonald’s owner Ed Donnelly and Logan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Anspach at the 1127 N. Main St. McDonald’s location about Click It or Ticket, which kicks off Monday. In conjunction with the safe driving campaign, those high school pupils found buckling their seat belts during recent compliance checks at area high schools received a McDonald’s coupon for a free McDouble and medium drink. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Teen drivers at five area high schools were rewarded in the last two weeks for their diligence in wearing their seat belts during a round of compliance checks, which served as a kick-off for area law enforcement’s Click It or Ticket campaign that begins Monday and continues through June 4.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department conducted the seat belt checks at Indian Lake, Riverside, Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan high schools and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!