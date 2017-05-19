Indian Lake High School to graduate 2017 class Sunday

LOUIE VITO

Professional snowboarder Louie Vito addresses the 2017 Indian Lake High School commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the gymnasium.

A member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team and winner of six X-Games medals, Vito competed in season 9 of Dancing With the Stars and was featured in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue in 2011. He recently appeared on MTV’s The Challenge and is a 2015 Young Hollywood Award winner as the country’s “Most Awesome Athlete.”

He attended Stratton Mountain School, a ski and snowboard academy. He hosts a charity rail jam each year at Madriver Mountain, which has grown to be a popular event that benefits the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Baccalaureate ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The 2017 cass colors are red and black and the class motto is It is what it is, but it will be what you make of it.

The last day of school for Indian Lake High School seniors, who graduate Sunday, was Thursday. The class started a new tradition with one final stroll through the elementary and middle schools, where students lined the halls to clap out and cheer on the soon-to-be graduates. (PHOTO | IL SCHOOLS)

