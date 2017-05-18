Small roadway hole gateway to larger problem

A sharp-eyed bus driver for Riverside Local Schools noticed a 12-inch diameter hole in the road surface of State Route 235 just north of Quincy and alerted state highway officials Wednesday afternoon.

An Ohio Department of Transportation employee measures the distance from a broken drain pipe to the pavement of State Route 235 today as crews prepare today to repair a sinkhole. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

The small hole was a gateway to a much larger problem.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews found a significant area of erosion underneath and immediately shut down the road.

Ryan Conrad, transportation manager for ODOT’s Logan County garage, said crews will dig into the roadway and work to repair the damage as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully, depending on the weather, we can reopen later tonight or tomorrow,” he said at the job site at the north intersection of County Road 255.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!