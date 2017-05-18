Centenarian trio celebrated

Three special ladies whose combined ages total 311 were celebrated Wednesday at Logan Acres Care Center, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, with a reception honoring their centenarian status and longevity during National Nursing Home Week.

From the left, Dorothy Jordan, age 108; Wanda Rotroff, 103; and Bertha Kaufman, 100; pose for a photo Wednesday with therapy dog-in-training “Briar” during a Centenarian Celebration at Logan Acres Care Center, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, for National Nursing Home Week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

One of the three women, Dorothy Jordan, turned 108 March 2 and is the oldest resident in Logan County, as featured in several Examiner articles in recent years. Fellow honorees and Logan Acres residents Wanda Rotroff turned 103 Jan. 17, and Bertha Kaufman’s 100th birthday was Dec. 10.

Keeping a steadfast faith, and staying active and busy with activities are some of the centenarians’ advice for living a long life.

“I don’t hold still,” Mrs. Rotroff said with a smile, noting that she has 154 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to keep up with. “I’ve always stayed busy throughout my life. Other than that, I don’t have anything out of the ordinary that I do. I just feel very blessed.”

