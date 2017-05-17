IMPACT program celebrates first year

Sunny skies and bright smiles greeted attendees at the Bellefontaine City Schools’ IMPACT program luncheon Tuesday, hosted in the newly refurbished and landscaped Bellefontaine High School courtyard.

IMPACT program member Sharon Kissling serves lemonade Tuesday to Bellefontaine High School Spanish teacher JoAnne Aburto, left, seated next to guidance counselor Christine Jeffers during the IMPACT program’s luncheon at the BHS courtyard. Also looking on are BHS IMPACT members Sarah Kirkpatrick, Nichole Shulaw and Georgia Long. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Student members of the IMPACT program that began this school year welcomed the community members and school staff as they entered and served catered lunches. These same pupils also were responsible for the clean-up efforts in the school courtyard, which began last summer and continued this spring to make the space usable again after it previously had been overgrown with weeds.

The group wanted to offer the lunch as a way to reach out to its community partners and school support members, IMPACT coordinator Shannon Maier explained.

“We wanted to have this luncheon to thank the staff members here at the school and the community for their support of our program in its first year. We’re pleased about all that we’ve been able to accomplish this year and the 50 students who we’ve been able to serve.

