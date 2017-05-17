Laying the base

A crew from Yoder Concrete Construction LLC, West Liberty, floats fresh concrete poured today along the 100 block of south Main Street in preparation for recreating the first concrete street poured in 1889 by George Bartholomew. The concrete would have to set for a couple hours before the workers could begin to impress a pattern to replicate the original test strip of concrete. More than 40 tons of concrete was poured about seven inches thick. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)