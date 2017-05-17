Art, musical talents on display tonight
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine City Schools Superintendent Brad Hall, left, speaks with Bellefontaine High School art teachers Aaron Gregor and Sandy Winter Tuesday while also judging entries and selecting a Superintendent’s Award Winner for the school district’s Fine Arts Festival today at BHS. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to view the artwork, displayed by the Distance Learning Center and the library, and a contemporary rock-themed concert featuring a number of BCS musical groups begins at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)