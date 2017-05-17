Indian Lake board discusses summer facilities projects

The Indian Lake Board of education got an update Tuesday on planned summer improvements as the end of the school year approaches.

The biggest facilities issue was the a partial replacement of the original high school roof that is deteriorating after almost 50 years, Superintendent Pat O’Donnell told the board, which voted to seek bids for the replacement.

The superintendent also discussed smaller projects on campus that will be addressed over the summer including installing additional rubber mulch at the Indian Lake Elementary School playground, seal coating the paved portion of the playground and the driveway and parking lot behind the high school, starting to replace some of the old carpet at middle school and possibly replacing aging equipment in the high school kitchen.

