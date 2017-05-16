A special promenade

‘Senior’ prom royalty honored 60 years after their first prom date

Fontella Marmon, now 77 years old, is most thankful she took her mother’s advice years ago when she was a junior at Bellefontaine High School.

Green Hills Community Garden Home residents Fontella and John Marmon dance together Monday after being named the queen and king of a “senior prom” hosted by Bellefontaine High School DECA and Leaders in Action students at the school. The couple had their first date 60 years ago at the Bellefontaine High School junior/senior prom, May 17, 1957, and were married the following year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Preparing for her junior/senior prom, she wanted to go to the annual dance with a group of her girlfriends, but at her mother’s urging, she accepted an invitation to the dance with a gentleman friend from her church, John Marmon, who she thought “was a little too quiet and shy,” she said.

However, their first date to the BHS junior/senior prom May 17, 1957, began a lifetime of happiness together, and they were married one year later May 17, 1958, on what also happened to be the evening of her senior prom.

