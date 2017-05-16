Pool season nears
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
The Hoffman Municipal Swimming Pool was filled with water Monday in preparation for the Saturday, May 27, pool opening. New at the pool this year will be a sand volleyball court, shown in the foreground but awaiting sand. Season tickets, available from 9 a.m. to noon Satuday, May 20, are $50 for an individual or $115 for a family of four with an additional $10 per family member while daily admission is $3.50. There will be four sessions of swim lessons and adult aqua fit classes throughout the summer as well as a dog day at the pool on the final day of the season, Sunday, Aug. 13. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)