Pool season nears

The Hoffman Municipal Swimming Pool was filled with water Monday in preparation for the Saturday, May 27, pool opening. New at the pool this year will be a sand volleyball court, shown in the foreground but awaiting sand. Season tickets, available from 9 a.m. to noon Satuday, May 20, are $50 for an individual or $115 for a family of four with an additional $10 per family member while daily admission is $3.50. There will be four sessions of swim lessons and adult aqua fit classes throughout the summer as well as a dog day at the pool on the final day of the season, Sunday, Aug. 13. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)