‘A box of pebbles’ is all

Jeffrey Brentlinger’s killer given life

Marquevous Watkins, 22, peers toward his family Monday at the start of his sentencing hearing. He was given a life sentence for killing Jeffrey Brentlinger on Nov. 24. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Kelsey Brentlinger put a simple black box on the railing of the Logan County Jail complex hearing room Monday.

It contained the cremated remains of her father, Jeffrey Brentlinger.

“This is all I have left of my dad,” she said to her father’s killer. “A box of pebbles.”

