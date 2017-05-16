‘A box of pebbles’ is all
- Written by JOEL E. MAST
Jeffrey Brentlinger’s killer given life
Marquevous Watkins, 22, peers toward his family Monday at the start of his sentencing hearing. He was given a life sentence for killing Jeffrey Brentlinger on Nov. 24. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)
Kelsey Brentlinger put a simple black box on the railing of the Logan County Jail complex hearing room Monday.
It contained the cremated remains of her father, Jeffrey Brentlinger.
“This is all I have left of my dad,” she said to her father’s killer. “A box of pebbles.”
