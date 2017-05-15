OFFERING RESPECTS

Eric Beverly of the Urbana Fire Department plays Taps on the bagpipes. The ceremony included a moment of silence honoring Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario and two nursing home employees who were killed Friday in a shooting in Kirkersville. Also last year, a total of 144 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in the U.S., including five Ohio officers and one police canine. The ceremony also memorialized the following Logan County Officers killed in the line of duty: Frank J. Hossler of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who died in 1956; Sherman Ricketts of the West Liberty Police Department, 1962; and Murray Griffin of the Belle Center Police Department, 1986. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)