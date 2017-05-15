TNR event grows

Firefighter Andy Matt, right, greets 8-year-old Nate Grant and his grandfather, Tony Grant of Bellefontaine near a Smokey the Bear inflatable figure. The firefighters were on the Logan County Fairgrounds as part of the Local TNR Project’s second annual vendor expo that raises money for animal welfare causes, including the organizing group’s efforts to trap, neuter and return feral cats to the neighborhoods of Bellefontaine and other areas of Logan County. This year’s event was considerably larger than last year’s with 60 vendors registered, the fire and police departments and food vendors, Roni Lile of the TNR Project said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)