BMS blank canvas for mosaic

When a new school building opens and students and staff first set foot inside its doors, opportunities abound for learning, along with forging memories and friendships in the new environment.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine Middle School art students, from left, Samantha Starkey, Anastasia Hiatt and Olivia Eader select ceramic pieces Wednesday that will be glued onto stepping stones in front of them. The stepping stones will be installed in the school’s courtyard. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A student is represented between a sun and moon on a mosaic mural panel created this week by Bellefontaine Middle School art pupils through a LoCo Art-sponsored visit by Delaware Mosaics. The completed mural will be installed next week at the school, along with another panel that will be installed at the LoCo Art Spot For Youth. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

In addition, such a new facility affords a “blank canvas” of sorts for displaying student creativity. Such is the case at the Bellefontaine Middle School building at 1201 Ludlow Road, which opened in the 2013-14 school year.

A number of the walls in the 87,000-square-feet facility are still void of decorative pieces, and a collaborative effort this week between BMS art students and a LoCo Art-sponsored artist residency will help to beautify the space with a colorful and celestial-themed mosaic mural.

“We were looking for the perfect project to come along, and this is it,” BMS art teacher Melanie Antram Ingraham said as some of her eighth-grade students worked on the mural pieces. “It will help to fill some of these blank walls at the school.”

