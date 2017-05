Bellefontaine Police Officer Greg Van Buskirk watches as Ashton Foreman of Bellefontaine casts a line into the pond at Camp Willson during the third annual Cops and Bobbers event on Friday evening. About 30 youths took part in the program in which groups of youths go out with officers to fish. The equipment was provided by Cabela’s at the start of the program, Chief Brandon Standley said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)