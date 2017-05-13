HAGER JOINS RANKS OF BPD RETIREES

Bellefontaine Police Patrolman Roger Hager, left, who retired Friday, holds a cane carved for him by Bob Holderman, seated right, during a Friday afternoon reception at the Municipal Building. Hager, who is approaching his 25th year with the department, was hired at the time Holderman retired in 1992. The new retiree said he plans to travel and is looking forward to taking a trip to Australia. Also at the table are Hager’s wife and City Councilwoman Diane Hager and Russ Strayer of the American Legion and Citizens Police Academy.