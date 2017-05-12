A sobering experience

Mock crash precedes BHS prom, graduation

First responders from the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS and the Bellefontaine Police Department work the scene of a two-vehicle mock crash Thursday afternoon that was staged at the Logan County Fairgrounds for Bellefontaine High School students with the help of BHS DARE members prior to prom activities this weekend. Pupils and firefighters tend to an injured student, at the center, and also pictured at the right, a fellow student in the simulated alcohol-related crash is administered a field sobriety test by a police officer. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Police cars, EMS squads and a fire engine and tanker rushed into the Logan County Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon, sirens sounding, to the site of a head-on collision between two cars, with multiple injuries and a fatality reported.

A mother of one of the crash victims could also be observed driving up on the scene and then screaming as she desperately tried to reach her son, and had to be held back by first responders for her safety.

Fortunately, the dramatic and intense scene that unfolded in front of Bellefontaine High School pupils was a mock crash exercise, organized and acted out by the school’s DARE members, with the help of the Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Fire Department, and Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes.

CareFlight Miami Valley representative Mandy Via also provided the narrative for the simulated alcohol-related crash.

“We’re not doing this presentation to scare you; we’re doing this because we want you to think and make smart decisions behind the wheel and never drive impaired,” Via said to the students.

“Last year, 1,200 people died in car crashes in Ohio. We don’t want you to become part of that statistic.”

