Ben Logan students take addiction problem by the horns

Three Benjamin Logan High School juniors are hoping their class project might have an impact on the drug addiction problem plaguing the community.

Benjamin Logan High School juniors, from left, Sarah Seeley, Brent Luttmer and Cole Kennedy join Tammy Nicholl and other members of the Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts at the table Thursday to discuss possible paths to dealing with the opiate epidemic. The youths are hosting a 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, forum at the Main Street Marketplace in downtown Bellefontaine to try to reach addicts, their families and others interested in what can be done to combat addiction. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Sarah Seeley, Brent Luttmer and Cole Kennedy have been planning a forum of local experts on the opiate crisis for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Main Street Marketplace, 130 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

“What we decided to do with the project is have an event and bring all of the resources we could think of that in any way can help with heroin addiction to be at one meeting so the community and those affected by heroin can learn about all of these resources,” Sarah said of the purpose of the meeting. “As students, none of us had heard of any of these resources prior to this project.”

