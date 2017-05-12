Flowers grow playground

Dawn Byus, Discovery Center preschool music therapist, pushes a cart full of flowers out to a customer Thursday during the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Foundation’s flower sale pick up that continues this morning for pre-sale orders at the Discovery Center, 1973 W. State Route 47. The flower sale funds raised this year benefit the Bellefontaine Elementary School Dare to Be Aware Club’s initiative to install accessible playgrounds for youths of all abilities in Logan County. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)