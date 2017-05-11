Sparking imaginations

Award-winning author, teen advocate visits BMS

Award-winning author and teen advocate Kyle Prue, right, speaks to Bellefontaine Middle School students Tuesday afternoon about finding their passion. He asked pupils if they could do any activity all day long, what type of activity would they choose? Students responded with answers that included basketball, swimming, reading, writing or watching a movie marathon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Bellefontaine Middle School eighth-graders Anastasia Hiatt and Olivia Eader had a big role at an assembly Tuesday afternoon at their school — introducing an award-winning author they most admire, who also happens to be only about six years their senior.

“We love his books so much,” Anastasia said about 20-year-old author and teen advocate Kyle Prue. “It’s so cool that he’s here today.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!