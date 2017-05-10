City slate includes electric rate savings, personnel moves

A contract that will save the city $166,500 on its electric bill over the next four and a half years and several personnel issues were the top orders of business at Tuesday’s Bellefontaine City Council meeting.

Caleb Mansfield, left of center, is sworn in as a Bellefontaine Police officer after Bobby Dye, right of center, took the firefighter’s oath. Joining them in front of Bellefontaine City Council are Police Chief Brandon Standley, left, Mayor Ben Stahler, center, and Fire Chief Andy Fissel, right. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

City Service Safety Director Jim Holycross reported that Interstate Gas Supply Inc. was able to knock off nearly a penny per kilowatt-hour from the rate the city will pay for electric for the next 56 months. The 4.398 cents per kWh rate applies only to the city’s facilities, which consume approximately 4 million kWh of electricity per year.

By comparison, city residents pay 5.29 cents per kWh — a three-year rate that was negotiated by Affordable Gas & Electric on behalf of city customers after a ballot measure was approved in November. The city, as well as residential customers, have the right to opt out of the AGE rate if they choose.

