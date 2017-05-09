Downtown streetscape project under way

Outdoor dining, tribute to first concrete street among features

Downtown Bellefontaine’s central city block is getting a new streetscape beginning this week that will feature outdoor dining and a tribute to the first concrete street in America.

Bellefontaine Street Department employees, along with a crew from Yoder Concrete Construction tear out concrete and asphalt Monday in the 100 block of south Main Street in a project that will create a new urban streetscape that includes outdoor dining in front of 600 Downtown and a historical replica of the first concrete street in America. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The Bellefontaine Street Department along with a crew from Yoder Concrete Construction demolished a section of concrete and asphalt Monday in the 100 block of south Main Street — a project that is being funded by public, private and nonprofit sources.

In coming days, Yoder Concrete employees, who have been hired by 600 Downtown and a nonprofit historic preservation group supported by the American Concrete Paving Association, will replace concrete in front of the half-block section from Belle Printing, 118 S. Main, through 600 Downtown, 108 S. Main.

The new streetscape will include seating for 32 people outside the popular pizzeria, along with four concrete columns and wrought iron fencing, according to project manager Dale Ward of Jason Duff’s companies that develop and manage downtown properties.

